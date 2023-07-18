Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,048 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.83. The company had a trading volume of 188,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

