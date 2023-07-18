Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after buying an additional 230,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.67.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,872. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.38 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

