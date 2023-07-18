Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,685 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

