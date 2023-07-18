Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Boosted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $35,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,083,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,770,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,235 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.