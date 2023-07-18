Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.96. The company had a trading volume of 33,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,708. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.62 and a 200-day moving average of $301.02.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

