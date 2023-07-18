Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. CSFB raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.92.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at C$40.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.01. The stock has a market cap of C$22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$39.70 and a 1 year high of C$49.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7810368 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.