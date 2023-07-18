PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.49. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

