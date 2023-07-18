Performa Ltd US LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,569. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

