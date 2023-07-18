Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance
PVL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 169,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,704. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.05.
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.
