Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

PVL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 169,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,704. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

About Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

