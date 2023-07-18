PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,981 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 154.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 213.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 29,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. 1,551,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,812. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

