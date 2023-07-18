PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,899 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 252.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.3% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $60.87. 3,226,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,508,713. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

