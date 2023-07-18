Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 405.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.67. 48,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,024. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

