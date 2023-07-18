Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up 1.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $45,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.43. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.