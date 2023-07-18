Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes $8.70 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $903.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $797.94 and its 200-day moving average is $674.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.