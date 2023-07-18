Piper Sandler Boosts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $13.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. Research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,949.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 56,481 shares of company stock worth $491,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Upwork by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Upwork by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Upwork by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

