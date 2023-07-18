Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTXFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Ali Behbahani purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,740,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

