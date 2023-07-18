Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Ali Behbahani purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Ali Behbahani acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,740,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

