Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 641,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,172,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 794,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 419.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 895,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723,263 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after acquiring an additional 344,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $6,762,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 120,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.40 million, a PE ratio of -40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYM. BNP Paribas raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

