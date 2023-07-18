PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 58.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 10.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

