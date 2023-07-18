POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.34

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 111051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKX. StockNews.com raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

POSCO Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in POSCO by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of POSCO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

