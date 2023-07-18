PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.32

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 12919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

