Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 3.4%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.65. 40,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 81,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on POWL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $737.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $7,698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 139,697 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $5,697,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 79,981 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

