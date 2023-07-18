PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PSK has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.55.

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$26.29. The company had a trading volume of 358,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$16.47 and a 12-month high of C$26.33.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.949688 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

