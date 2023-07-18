Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the June 15th total of 116,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 144,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,217. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 161.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 64,261 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

