Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the June 15th total of 116,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:POAI traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 144,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,217. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.49.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,800.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
