ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 36.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days.

ProKidney Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ProKidney stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. ProKidney has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

About ProKidney

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProKidney by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

