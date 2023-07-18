Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.56-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.56-$5.60 EPS.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. 6,319,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.