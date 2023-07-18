Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.56-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.56-5.60 EPS.

Shares of PLD opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $122.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,028,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

