Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Prom has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00013179 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $71.64 million and $2.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021009 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.92 or 1.00070910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.91614156 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,700,335.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

