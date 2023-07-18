ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Up 6.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.12 and last traded at $61.00. 1,326,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,075,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $828.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,922.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 74,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

