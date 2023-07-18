ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 62,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 122,394 shares.The stock last traded at $46.64 and had previously closed at $47.17.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $9,685,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $3,559,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

