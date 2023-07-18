ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.95

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 44431017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.