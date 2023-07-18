ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.95

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 44431017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.2662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
