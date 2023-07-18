Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. Prothena has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $267,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $267,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,491,213. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prothena by 45.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Prothena by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

