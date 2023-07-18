Provident Trust Co. Has $271.87 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,408,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 7.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $271,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,847. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

