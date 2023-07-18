PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $93.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.20.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5,812.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 450,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 443,172 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

