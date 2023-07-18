PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Short Interest Update

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PureBase Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:PUBC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,772. PureBase has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
PureBase Company Profile
