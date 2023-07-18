Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Staniak acquired 17,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $49,250.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,550 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.