Quantum (QUA) One Day Volume Hits $9.07

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.17 and approximately $9.07 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,836.47 or 1.00049081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

