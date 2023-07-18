QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.54 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $173.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151155 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $172.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

