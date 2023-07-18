Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 761,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 91,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,491. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -2.11. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLYB shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rallybio from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 3,301,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 102,127 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 381,291 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rallybio by 4.7% during the first quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 760,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

