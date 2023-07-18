Raymond James Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$21.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, July 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.82.

ARC Resources Price Performance

TSE ARX opened at C$18.29 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$20.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.31. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.4139715 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

