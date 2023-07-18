Raymond James Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.24.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$36.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.55.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.535524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

