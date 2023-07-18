Raymond James Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $55.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $56.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.45) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. 712,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

