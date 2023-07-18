Raymond James Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$4.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.90. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Jeff Boyce purchased 40,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

