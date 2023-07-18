Raymond James Upgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.20.

Lennar Stock Down 2.1 %

Lennar stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

