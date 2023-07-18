Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.30. 975,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,458,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,686,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 174,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after buying an additional 422,936 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,680,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

