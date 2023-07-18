RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $221.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $197.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

