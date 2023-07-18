Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Down 1.3%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 48,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 115,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $452.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 309,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 247,926 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,249,000. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,997,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 197,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

