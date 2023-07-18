Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.29). Approximately 128,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 110,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,105.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

