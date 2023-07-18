Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $117.87 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,340,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $117,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 665,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 424,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

