Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $57.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $57,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

