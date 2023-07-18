Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,645 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $69,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

